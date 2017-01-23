PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations," King said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data