July 23 United Continental Holdings Inc
has invested in backup plans for disruptions in the wake of tech
glitches that have grounded its planes twice since early June,
the airline's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smisek said on
Thursday.
"We know areas where we can beef up backups," Smisek said on
a call with investors, adding that the airline was investing "a
significant amount of time and money" into making sure the bugs
are a thing of the past.
Technology is the airline's second-largest capital
expenditure after spending on its fleet, Smisek said.
United said it has made investments that add more backup
systems to its operations, and it plans additional spending in
the future to keep its planes safely in the air.
As airlines switch to electronic luggage tags and more
travelers swap paper tickets for boarding passes stored on
smartphones, industry consultants have said the impact of
technology disruptions will keep growing.
That potentially means that more money will be lost for
airlines and more passengers' travel plans thwarted if glitches
occur.
The first recent incident at United occurred on June 2, when
software needed to dispatch the airline's flight plan briefly
lost functionality.
Then on July 8, a computer router error locked United out of
its reservations records, blocking both check-in and boarding
and grounding all of its flights for nearly two hours.
United is so far the only U.S. air carrier to offer a "bug
bounty," or free frequent flier miles rewarded to researchers
who flag problems on its website before malicious hackers can
exploit them.
