March 9 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Monday that it expects its quarterly fuel cost to be the
same as it reported in an operational update a month ago,
including the impact of taxes and cash-settled hedges.
In line with a Feb. 9 update, the airline said it still
expects to pay on average between $2.10 and $2.15 per gallon for
fuel this quarter, albeit 14 cents higher than it forecast in
January. Global oil prices are up more than 20
percent since late January, pushing up airlines' largest
variable expense, the cost of fuel.
