Jan 22 United Continental Holdings Inc
has closed out almost all of its remaining fuel hedges for the
first quarter as sinking oil prices are expected to result in
hedge losses of close to $1 billion for 2015, its chief
financial officer said on Thursday.
John Rainey, CFO of United Continental, the parent company
of United Airlines, in a conference call following the release
of quarterly results, said the company now expects to
participate in 84 percent of any future declines in the price of
oil.
"This month, we also closed out virtually the entire
remaining portion of our first-quarter hedge positions," he
said.
He said the company expects $190 million in hedge losses
this quarter and another $680 million in losses for the
remaining three quarters of 2015, based on Jan. 15 estimates.
United earlier this year said it had already started to
shrink its fuel hedge position.
The airline on Thursday said it expects the oil windfall to
buoy its profits, forecasting an average jet fuel cost this
quarter of $1.96 to $2.01 per gallon.
The oil glut, which has driven down prices by more than 57
percent since June, is a boon worth hundreds of millions of
dollars to airlines. Fuel typically is the largest variable cost
for airlines.
United also said that its only currency hedge going forward
into 2015 is on the euro. It has hedged about 60 percent of its
exposure at a rate of $1.22, Rainey said.
United's shares were up 4 percent at $71.97, after the
airline gave a bullish outlook for the first quarter.
