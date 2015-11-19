Nov 19 United Airlines plans to let travelers
redeem frequent-flier miles for Wifi on flights, company
officials said.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, began
testing a web portal on Thursday that lets customers use award
miles to access the Internet on their laptops, tablets and
smartphones, making it the first U.S. carrier with the feature,
a spokesman said.
It hopes to roll out the portal to most U.S. domestic
flights by early 2016 and to finish installations on
international flights by mid-summer. Regional jets that United
contracts for its United Express brand will get the portal
later.
The move reflects an ongoing push in the airline industry to
treat frequent-flier miles like a currency. Travelers already
can redeem miles on U.S. carriers for hotel rooms, theater
tickets, goods such as cameras and even identity theft
monitoring.
This also marks United's latest move to win over customers
since Oscar Munoz took over as chief executive of parent United
Continental Holdings Inc in September.
Munoz has solicited feedback from travelers on how to
improve the airline, ranked the lowest in customer satisfaction
of the largest North American carriers, according to J.D.
Power's 2015 ranking.
The team overseeing the sale of extra services such as Wifi
is now focused on improving travelers' experience more than
maximizing revenue, United's Vice President of eCommerce and
Merchandising Scott Wilson said in an interview.
"There is a bias towards promoting that type of thinking.
It's always existed, but maybe where it was more balanced, it's
shifted a little bit," he said.
That doesn't mean free Wifi, however.
Wilson said there has to be some dollar or mileage cost
because web speeds could slow if each customer tried to access
the Internet. For now, existing contracts prevent United from
rolling out the speediest satellite-based Wifi on all flights.
Wilson said the miles needed for Wifi would vary with supply
and demand.
United's partner Deutsche Lufthansa AG charges
long-haul customers 3,500 miles or 9 euros for an hour of
Internet access, according to its website.
Munoz, who is on leave until 2016 after a heart attack, has
said implementing the 2010 merger of United and Continental was
"rocky for customers and employees."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)