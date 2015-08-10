Aug 10 United Airlines on Monday
launched a subsidiary to handle checked bags and perform other
services for its regional unit, United Express, a move in line
with industry peers aimed at improving its operations.
United Ground Express (UGE) will take over customer and
cargo service starting this fall at a number of airports where
parent United Continental Holdings Inc currently relies on third
parties.
United declined to say which of about 150 U.S. airports
where it has outsourced work would be affected but said UGE
would serve United Express's new flights from the Kalamazoo
airport in Michigan beginning Dec. 9.
The move comes six months after United reached a union deal
to outsource some 1,150 positions at 16 airports across the
country. It had said furloughs or layoffs could
result if affected workers declined offers to transfer to other
airports.
United spokesman Charles Hobart declined to say if the
launch of UGE was related to the airline's earlier outsourcing
plan. However, he said furloughed and former United employees
could apply to work for UGE.
The shuffle has helped the fourth-biggest U.S. passenger
carrier lower costs significantly. Then-Chief Financial Officer
John Rainey said on an investor call last month that United
saved $350 million in non-fuel costs so far this year, and was
on track to reach $1 billion in annual non-fuel cost savings by
the end of 2016, a year ahead of its initial expectations.
Hobart said UGE "will provide cost-effective operations at
traditionally outsourced locations."
The airline will continue to rely on third parties for
ground-handling where it makes financial and logistical sense,
he said.
Rivals Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines
Group Inc launched similar services years ago. American
formed AMR Services Corporation in 1983 and sold the business in
1999. Delta still owns subsidiary DAL Global Services.
Aviation industry consultant Robert Mann said the move could
help United address conflicts of interest inherent in
outsourcing, in which a third party might offer privileged
service to its parent company or largest customer rather than
United Express.
The ground-handling business, he added, "can be very
profitable, but you have to run it efficiently and somewhat
ruthlessly."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)