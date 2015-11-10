(Adds context on lawsuits, comments from antitrust expert)
By Diane Bartz and Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Nov 10 The U.S. Justice
Department on Tuesday sued to stop United Continental Holdings
Inc from taking over 24 take-off and landing slots at
Newark Liberty International Airport, an action that could
thwart United's expansion at its New Jersey hub.
In what was essentially a slot swap, United took over Newark
slots controlled by Delta Air Lines Inc in October,
while Delta took United slots at New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport.
But the Justice Department, which has recently taken other
actions to try to rein in the largest U.S. air carriers, said
that United's expansion in Newark, where it is already dominant,
would mean higher prices and fewer choices for travelers in New
York, New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania who use the airport.
It asked a court to declare the Newark slots deal illegal.
"There are 35 million air passengers who fly into and out of
Newark every year. And we know that air fares at Newark are
among the highest in the country while United's service at
Newark ranks among the worst," said Assistant Attorney General
Bill Baer on a call with reporters.
United said it will "vigorously defend our ability to
operate effectively, efficiently and competitively at Newark."
The Justice Department has been active in aviation, recently
seeking to curtail the consolidation of power among the top
carriers. Following a series of mega mergers, American Airlines
Group Inc, Delta, United and Southwest Airlines Co
control some 80 percent of domestic air travel.
The department sued to stop the most recent deal, the merger
of US Airways and American, but settled and allowed the
companies to close on the transaction last year.
The department is also investigating whether U.S. airlines
worked together illegally to keep airfares high by signaling
plans to limit flights.
United shares dipped on news of the lawsuit but recovered to
close slightly down.
"DOJ (the Justice Department) believes that it has a
plausible case here. A whole slew of people signed that
complaint. This is not animosity," said Bruce McDonald, who
worked at the department under President George W. Bush and is
now with law firm Jones Day.
UNITED'S BIG PLANS FOR NEWARK
The suit could set back plans by United, the second-largest
U.S. airline by capacity, to raise the profile of the New Jersey
airport.
United has marketed the hub as a closer alternative to JFK
for professionals in New York City's financial district. It has
invested $2 billion in terminal renovation to add new
restaurants and has pushed for the extension of a subway line to
Newark from downtown Manhattan.
The department's lawsuit against United, which was filed in
U.S. district court in Newark, said that United already has 902
take-off and landing slots at Newark while American, in second
place, has just 70 slots. The Justice Department said that
United failed to use as many as 82 slots daily.
United defended its leaving slots unused by saying that it
varied flight schedules seasonally and by day of week to match
passenger demand.
Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute,
disagreed. "They are holding these slots and flying much smaller
aircraft on the slots to keep them," said Moss, who said that
airlines would strategically use slots to foreclose competitors.
"They call it babysitting."
Delta, which began flights with the JFK slots on Nov. 1
under the swap deal with United, said the lawsuit against United
did not affect its operations.
"Delta's agreement to lease slots at Newark to United ...
does not affect Delta's separate agreement to lease slots from
United at New York-JFK Airport," Delta spokesman Trebor
Banstetter said in a statement.
