BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 United Continental Holdings Inc expects to write off a quarter billion dollars in assets because a decision by U.S. regulators to allow more take-offs and landings in Newark, New Jersey, has diminished the value of United's slots there, the airline said on Tuesday.
United, the No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it will record a non-cash charge of $412 million in the second quarter, or $264 million after income taxes, associated with its slots at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The charge follows a recent decision by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to allow more flights to take off and land at Newark because airport congestion had eased. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.