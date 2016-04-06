WASHINGTON, April 6 United Continental Holdings Inc has dropped its plan to acquire 24 take-off and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport from Delta Air Lines Inc, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The department, which had sued to block United's expansion plan, said United and Delta decided to terminate their agreement on Tuesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said it intended to lift slot controls at the airport. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)