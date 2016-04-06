UPDATE 1-American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.
WASHINGTON, April 6 United Continental Holdings Inc has dropped its plan to acquire 24 take-off and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport from Delta Air Lines Inc, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The department, which had sued to block United's expansion plan, said United and Delta decided to terminate their agreement on Tuesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said it intended to lift slot controls at the airport. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company