BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would generate billions more per year from initiatives including no-frills fares it will sell to air travelers and that a key revenue measure would not fall as much as previously forecast for the second quarter.
United, the third-largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expected an extra $3.1 billion in operating income per year by 2018 from the ongoing initiatives, which include steps to delay fewer flights and win back corporate customers from rivals. It also said passenger unit revenue would fall between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with prior expectations for a decline of as much as 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: