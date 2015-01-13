(Adds additional comment from United Airlines in paragraph 8)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 12 United Airlines is assessing
whether to outsource jobs at airports around the country in a
cost-cutting effort that could impact some 2,000 workers.
The Chicago-based carrier informed employees Monday that
jobs up for review included baggage handlers and gate and
customer service agents at 28 airports that are not hubs,
ranging from Atlanta to Anchorage. It has yet to make any
decisions.
The potential outsourcing marks another step the carrier
could take to help meet the goal it laid out in 2013 to cut
costs by $2 billion annually. United said in an investor update
Friday that it expects 2014 unit costs to increase up to 1.4
percent year-over-year, excluding fuel and other special
charges.
The outsourcing review comes on top of plans announced in
July to outsource more than 630 jobs.
"We need to ensure that our costs are competitive," company
spokesman Luke Punzenberger said.
United likely has faced pressure from Delta Air Lines
, which has kept costs low because many of its workers
lack union representation, according to a source familiar with
the situation.
It was unclear how much United could save through
outsourcing.
If the company decides to proceed, it would offer workers
the option of transferring to jobs at other airports, based on
seniority, according to Punzenberger. Furloughs or layoffs could
result if workers decline the offers, he said.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers, which represents those potentially affected by the
review, learned several months ago that the carrier had asked
contractors to submit proposals to perform ground handling work
at several stations, union official Rich Delaney said in a
bulletin posted on the union's website over the weekend.
Now that United has notified the IAM officially of its
review, it will enter negotiation with the union to see how it
could retain workers within the airline. The Wall Street Journal
reported that the union plans to meet with United on Tuesday.
Shares of parent company United Continental Holdings Inc
rose about 0.89 percent to close at $65.92 on Monday.
