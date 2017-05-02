BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
WASHINGTON May 2 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will tell the U.S. Congress on Tuesday he is taking responsibility for a series of failures that led to the April 9 forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago airplane that prompted worldwide condemnation.
Munoz apologized for the incident in written testimony. He cited four areas in which United should have acted differently. "Most importantly our employees did not have the authority to do what was right for our customers and for our company," he said in the testimony. "As CEO that is my responsibility."
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.