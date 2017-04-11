NEW YORK, April 11 United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz on Tuesday issued an apology for the treatment of a passenger dragged from aboard one of its flights before takeoff on Sunday.

"I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right," Munoz said in a statement, reversing earlier decisions not to apologize directly for the incident.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Richard Chang)