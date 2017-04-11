April 11 Shares of United Airlines parent United
Continental Holdings Inc fell, after a passenger who
appeared to be Asian was physically dragged off a flight on
Sunday, prompting a backlash on Chinese social media on Tuesday.
United Airlines' decision to drag the passenger off a flight
from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday attracted more than 130
million views on its Weibo platform by Tuesday afternoon.
The company got about 14 percent of its 2016 revenue from
flying Pacific routes.
United Airlines also raised its flight capacity forecast for
the first quarter, citing an improvement in mainline completion
factor - a measure of the number of completed flights relative
to the number of flights scheduled.
Last year, U.S. airlines saw a decline in unit revenue, a
closely watched measure, due to higher capacity and lower fares.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)