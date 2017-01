Aug 29 United Continental Holdings Inc said it has named Scott Kirby, a veteran of American Airlines Group Inc, as the president of United Airlines.

Kirby will start his new role effective immediately and report to Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, the company said in a statement.

Separately, American Airlines named Chief Operating Officer Robert Isom as president, effective immediately. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)