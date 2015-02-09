Feb 9 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Monday that it expects to pay more per gallon of fuel in
the first quarter than it had previously forecast as a recent
rise in oil prices chips away at airlines' energy savings.
The Chicago-based airline estimated it will pay on average
$2.10 to $2.15 per gallon of fuel for the first quarter of 2015,
including the impact of taxes and cash-settled hedges. This
revises its guidance from last month that had estimated United
would pay between $1.96 and $2.01 per gallon for the quarter.
Global oil prices have risen by more than 21 percent in the
past two weeks, which also pushed up the quarterly guidance of
American Airlines Group Inc to between $1.81 and $1.86
per gallon, from a prior forecast of $1.71 to $1.76, the carrier
reported on Monday.
The price rise caused American, the world's largest carrier
by passenger traffic, to lower its forecast for quarterly
pre-tax profit margin.
Still, U.S.-based airlines are poised to save hundreds of
millions of dollars more on fuel compared to last year since
global prices are down nearly 50 percent since June, even after
their recent rally. Fuel is typically an airline's largest
variable cost, representing a third or more of operating
expenses.
The airline also announced that its consolidated traffic
increased 1.1 percent in January year-over-year.
Shares in United, which ended regular trading 4.5 percent
lower, rose about 0.66 percent in after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)