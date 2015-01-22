(Recasts, adds detail and analyst comment changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 22 United Continental Holdings Inc
provided a bullish outlook for the coming year on Thursday in
part because of lower fuel costs, sending shares up even though
its fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations.
The Chicago-based carrier forecast a pre-tax margin between
5.0 and 7.0 percent for the first quarter, a departure from
previous years when winter storms and flight cancellations have
eaten into their income.
"That would be starting off the year on a very, very strong
note," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin, adding
that he could not recall when United made as much pre-tax profit
in the first quarter.
The projections stemmed not only from seasonal capacity
discipline but also from the plummeting cost of fuel, which
typically amounts to a third or more of airlines' total
operating expenses.
United projected a fuel cost between $1.96 and $2.01 per
gallon for the first quarter, including settled hedges, which
would represent hundreds of millions of dollars in savings
compared to its fourth-quarter price of $2.83.
"They're going to start to see the full benefits of lower
fuel," Derchin said.
United said Thursday that settling losing fuel hedges cost
the airline $225 million in the fourth quarter. This, along with
costs from a voluntary buyout for flight attendants and other
special items, dragged down its fourth-quarter profit to $28
million.
Excluding these costs, the airline earned $461 million last
quarter, or $1.20 per diluted share, which still fell short of
analysts' average estimate of $1.22 per diluted share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Wall Street estimates excluded
certain special items.
The airline also reported that its revenue was $9.3 billion
last quarter, a 0.2 percent decrease year-over-year. It said it
returned about $320 million to shareholders in 2014.
Company shares rose 3.16 percent to trade at $71.40
pre-market.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)