April 23 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts'
expectations and forecast a drop in passenger unit revenue of
four to six percent this quarter as a strong U.S. dollar has
weakened demand abroad.
The Chicago-based airline earned $508 million last quarter.
Excluding special items, it earned $582 million, or $1.52 per
diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.44
per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)