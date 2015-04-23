(Adds analyst comment, stock move)

By Jeffrey Dastin

April 23 United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations and cut its capacity forecast for 2015, noting the strong U.S. dollar has weakened demand abroad.

The Chicago-based airline earned $508 million last quarter. Excluding special items, it earned $582 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.44 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Facing markets where travelers' spending power has been hurt by the strong dollar or energy sector weakness, United lowered its forecast for capacity growth this year to between 1 and 2 percent, down from its March forecast of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

United said the dollar, weak demand from the energy sector and lower fuel surcharges likely will cause its passenger unit revenue to fall between 4 and 6 percent this quarter, compared with competitor Delta Air Lines Inc's forecast of a 2 to 4 percent drop.

The unit revenue "guidance is clearly disappointing and what people care about," Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said in a research note. However, she called the capacity cut a "positive."

United's shares were down 0.3 percent at $63.82 in morning trading.

The carrier said it expects a pre-tax margin this quarter of 12 to 14 percent. It expects to pay between $2.10 and $2.15 per gallon of jet fuel, including settled hedges.

United said its passenger unit revenue grew 0.4 percent last quarter while unit costs excluding fuel and other charges fell 1.5 percent year-over-year.

Both United and Delta expect to increase capacity by about 3 percent for the current quarter, though Delta said last week it plans to cut international capacity by 3 percent in the fourth quarter.

United said it prepaid $120 million in debt and returned about $200 million to shareholders as part of its $1 billion stock buy-back program. It generated $1 billion in free cash flow.

The company also said it has swapped 10 orders of Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners for 10 larger 777-300ER jets, marking a victory for the plane manufacturer as it seeks to sell out the 777 planes before their production ends.

"These changes will not impact the company's current 2015 capacity guidance, and are consistent with the company's focus on capacity discipline," the airline said in a filing.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)