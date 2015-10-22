(Adds detail on unit revenue, energy clients, China,
background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Oct 22 United Airlines on Thursday
tried to dismiss concerns that executive shake-ups have left an
amateur team running its business, promising better service for
travelers and moderate expansion in 2016 for investors worried
about weak demand.
Shares of parent United Continental Holdings Inc
rose more than 2 percent after it forecast a pre-tax profit
margin of up to 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter, compared
with 5 percent a year earlier. The forecast surprised analysts
who expected higher costs would keep margins lower.
The forecast follows two rocky months at United. Its CEO of
five years Jeff Smisek resigned in September after a probe into
the airline's relationship with the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey. A week ago, his successor Oscar Munoz suffered a
heart attack, and it remains unclear if Munoz will return.
United's general counsel Brett Hart now serves as acting
CEO.
"At its core, this is a team that has been here through the
first quarter, which resulted in record results; the second
quarter, which resulted in record results; and the third quarter
which resulted in record results," Hart told investors on a call
to discuss earnings.
This week, S&P Capital IQ cut its rating on the company's
stock to "Buy" from "Strong Buy." It cited Hart's "limited
experience in finance, operations or customer service, the areas
that (United) is most in need of improving."
Hart said his agenda does not differ "at all" from the one
set by Munoz, who met with workers to rebuild morale after years
of strained labor relations.
He said United will announce changes in upcoming weeks to
service on board the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity.
For the just-ended third quarter, United reported adjusted
profit of $1.7 billion, up 58 percent from a year earlier thanks
to lower fuel costs.
United forecast unit revenue will decline between 4 and 6
percent in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts'
expectations. Rival Delta Air Lines Inc expects a drop
in the same measure between 2.5 and 4.5 percent.
A strong U.S. dollar has dented sales to foreign travelers,
and the tumbling price of oil has reduced revenue from energy
clients by 35 percent for United, which has a Houston hub.
United said capacity will rise between 1.5 and 2.5 percent
in 2016, more than 2015's expansion. This includes a new route
to China, where United sees demand and competition growing.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, W Simon and Marguerita Choy)