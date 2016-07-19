July 19 United Continental Holdings Inc
on Tuesday reported lower second-quarter profit that beat
analysts' expectations as aircraft routing and engine usage
helped it save on fuel.
The company also said it would buy back $2 billion of its
stock.
The No. 3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic earned $588
million in the second quarter. Excluding items such as airport
assets that lost value, profit fell 32 percent to $863 million,
or $2.61 per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings
of $2.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Richard Chang)