(Corrects paragraph five to reflect that pilots did not
directly cause the United crash in 1991 or the Continental crash
in 1987)
Feb 25 United Continental Holdings Inc
warned its pilots last month to double down on safety procedures
after one flight was in danger of crashing and another landed
with fewer fuel reserves than regulations require, the airline
confirmed Wednesday.
The Chicago-based carrier cited four recent "safety events
and near-misses" in a Jan. 9 bulletin to pilots, including an
emergency in which pilots had to perform a pull-up maneuver to
avoid smashing into the ground, United spokesman Charlie Hobart
confirmed.
"We are open and direct with our pilots, as we are with all
of our employees," Hobart said. "The language that we used is
strong, and that's because safety is our top priority. This
enables us to recognize potential issues and adjust our actions
to ensure the safety of customers."
He added that the airline participates in all of the
voluntary safety programs of the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration, which could not immediately provide comment on
the incidents.
The last fatal crash in the United States occurred in 2009
under the Continental name before that airline merged with
United in 2010. However, the pilots in that flight were employed
by regional operator Colgan Air. Hobart said the last fatal
accident by United was in 1991, and the last one by Continental
was in 1987.
He declined to discuss further details of the incidents,
which were earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)