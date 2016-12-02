BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
WASHINGTON Dec 2 United Airlines' parent company will pay $2.4 million to settle civil charges, after it reinstated an unprofitable flight route to accommodate former Port Authority Chairman David Samson, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC said United Airlines' decision to add a nonstop flight between Newark, N.J., and Columbia, S.C. for Samson's personal benefit harmed shareholders, who were forced to foot the bill.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)
* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE
* Qtrly Xbox live monthly active users grew 15 percent to 55 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2jCQFwT) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results