WASHINGTON Dec 2 United Airlines' parent company will pay $2.4 million to settle civil charges, after it reinstated an unprofitable flight route to accommodate former Port Authority Chairman David Samson, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said United Airlines' decision to add a nonstop flight between Newark, N.J., and Columbia, S.C. for Samson's personal benefit harmed shareholders, who were forced to foot the bill.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)