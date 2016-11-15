Nov 15 United Continental Holdings Inc
will become the first major U.S. airline to limit low-fare
customers to one carry-on bag that fits under a seat, and it
will defer dozens of aircraft deliveries from Boeing Co
in an array of initiatives to boost profit, the company said on
Tuesday.
The announcement may frustrate flyers who already feel
burdened with travel restrictions and fees from airlines.
United said customers who buy its cheapest fares will not be
assigned seats until the day of departure, meaning people on the
same ticket may be split apart. United will also prohibit these
travelers from carrying on bags that can only fit in overhead
bins, and they will not accrue miles toward elite status.
The company expects the new moves will add $4.8 billion to
its operating income per year by 2020, though the figure does
not include rising wages. Fare initiatives like "Basic Economy"
will account for $1 billion of this, as more customers pay to
check bags or select higher fares that give them two free
carry-ons.
It was unclear if the move by United - No.3 in the United
States by passenger traffic - would prompt similar bag limits
from rivals. However, airlines have frequently copied each other
in the past, like when they added fees for checked luggage.
"Customers have told us that they want more choice and Basic
Economy delivers just that," said Julia Haywood, United's chief
commercial officer, in a news release.
The boarding process will also be faster because fewer
customers will be searching for overhead bin space, United said.
The announcement follows a move by Delta Air Lines Inc
to sell cheap tickets that prohibit itinerary changes
and seat selection.
Delta and United hope to lure customers with cheap fares and
upsell them once they reveal the conditions of the ticket. It is
a practice they are using to compete with low-cost carriers
Spirit Airlines Inc and Frontier Airlines, which charge
for add-ons including carry-on bags.
Frontier was lowest for customer satisfaction in J.D.
Power's North American airline survey in 2016. Spirit was not
included in the survey.
United said it will begin selling the no-frills fares in the
first quarter of 2017, for travel starting in the second
quarter. Prices will be comparable to low fares it charges today
for the economy cabin, but with more restrictions.
The initiative is part of United's long-promised plan to
rival Delta, which is more profitable and cancels fewer flights.
In addition, United said it will defer 61 Boeing Co
737-700 planes that were originally due in the next two years to
a date yet to be determined, reducing capital expenditures by
$1.6 billion through 2018. It will convert the orders to an
unspecified number of newer 737 MAX planes.
The company also said it agreed to buy 24 E175 aircraft from
Embraer SA, instead of leasing the planes as
previously planned.
United said it will grow flight capacity between 1 percent
and 2 percent in 2017 from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)