Oct 23 United Airlines on Friday said it
has reached a tentative deal with the union representing its
maintenance workers, paving the way for the first contract to
cover technicians from both United and Continental since they
merged in 2010.
The workers must vote on the deal negotiated by their union,
the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, before it takes
effect. Ratification would mark an achievement for the new
management team at United Continental Holdings Inc, which has
faced low employee morale after years of contract talks and
difficulty integrating employees from the pre-merger carriers.
