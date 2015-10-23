(Adds detail on contract terms, background; changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 23 United Airlines said on Friday it
reached a tentative deal with the union representing its
maintenance workers, paving the way for a wage hike and the
first contract to cover technicians from both United and
Continental since the airlines merged in 2010.
The deal provides for a 25 percent raise for United's
highest-earning technicians, to $46.15 per hour, according to an
email the company sent employees and seen by Reuters. It also
includes an offer for a $100,000 buyout for at least some
workers and furlough protection.
Before the raise takes effect, workers must approve the
deal, negotiated by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
It was not immediately clear when the vote would take place.
Shares of United were up more than 3 percent in late morning
trade.
Ratification would mark an achievement for the new
management team at United Continental Holdings Inc, which has
faced low employee morale after years of contract talks and
difficulty integrating employees from the pre-merger carriers.
Two executive shake-ups have recently rocked United, the
second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, putting in management
that has focused on reaching labor deals.
Its CEO of five years, Jeff Smisek, resigned in September
after a probe of the airline's relationship with the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages United's hub
airport in Newark, New Jersey.
Oscar Munoz succeeded him, spending his first month on the
job traversing the United States to meet with workers and air
travelers for input on how to improve the airline.
Munoz suffered a heart attack last week, and United named
its general counsel, Brett Hart, as acting CEO. He
has vowed to continue Munoz's tone of reconciliation between
management and workers.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)