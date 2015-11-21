Nov 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
and its airline pilots union reached an agreement in principle
on Friday to extend the labor contract that covers United's more
than 12,000 pilots by two years, the airline said.
United's contract with the Air Line Pilots Association
International (ALPA) had been due to run through early 2017. The
union and United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity,
in early October agreed to enter into talks to negotiate an
extension of the contract, ahead of original plans to open talks
in 2016.
The head of the union announced the agreement in a memo to
its members, which was seen by Reuters.
Neither United nor the union disclosed terms under the
agreement, which is subject to reaching a tentative deal with
the pilot union's leadership, followed by ratification by the
union members.
The union in its memo said its negotiators followed guidance
to "look for improvements without any offsets."
United in a statement praised the agreement.
"The fact that we were able to reach this Agreement in
Principle in fewer than 30 days is a direct result of the
positive, collaborative relationship between ALPA leadership and
United," Mike Bonds, United's executive vice president of human
resources and labor relations said in the statement.
Drafting of the agreement's final language will take at
least two to three weeks, the union memo said.
United's management has made securing labor contracts a top
focus following a leadership change in September. New Chief
Executive Oscar Munoz, now on temporary leave following a heart
attack, has said the integration of United and Continental since
their 2010 merger had been "rocky" for employees and customers.
United said earlier this month it would not outsource more
jobs in baggage handling or customer service until at least 2019
and would start expedited contract talks for those employees,
represented by the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)