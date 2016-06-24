BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 24 United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal with union negotiators for the first contract in its history that covers all flight attendants at the company, the union said Friday, a breakthrough after labor protests and years of talks.
The deal still requires the approval of leaders of United's unit of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, before it formally becomes a "tentative agreement." It will then go to more than 20,000 in-flight crew for a final vote.
Details of the terms have yet to be disclosed. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change