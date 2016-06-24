June 24 United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal with union negotiators for the first contract in its history that covers all flight attendants at the company, the union said Friday, a breakthrough after labor protests and years of talks.

The deal still requires the approval of leaders of United's unit of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, before it formally becomes a "tentative agreement." It will then go to more than 20,000 in-flight crew for a final vote.

