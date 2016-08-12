BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 United Continental Holdings Inc has reached a deal for the first labor contract in its history that covers all 9,000 maintenance technicians at the company, their union and the airline said on Friday, a breakthrough just months after the union sought U.S. regulatory approval to strike.
The language of the deal, agreed between union and company negotiators, still must be completed before it formally can become a "tentative agreement" that the mechanics will vote on, both parties said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares