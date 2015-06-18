By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, June 18
DETROIT, June 18 United Auto Workers President
Dennis Williams said on Thursday he wants to enter talks with
the three major U.S. automakers to pool active union and
nonunion workers and UAW retirees to bargain for lower
healthcare costs.
Such a pool of about 900,000 people connected to Detroit's
three automakers would not mean a single healthcare plan, but
instead a collective to wield more leverage in negotiations with
drug companies, hospitals and insurance companies, he noted.
The union is still forming its strategy on how a larger pool
would be created, Williams said at a press conference at the
UAW's headquarters in Detroit.
While he did not detail the options the UAW is considering
for such a pool, Williams said discussions of such a collective
for greater purchasing power will be part of the upcoming labor
talks with Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles . Those talks begin
next month for contracts that expire Sept. 14.
"If you pool that, that's a pretty good number," Williams
said. "I'd go to the bargaining table with that number. In fact,
I am."
About 607,000 retired UAW members would continue to have
healthcare managed by the union through a health care trust that
is a voluntary employees beneficiary association (VEBA).
The UAW took the yoke of healthcare costs for retired UAW
members from the three auto companies in 2007 by creating three
separate VEBAs. Williams said the union wants to continue to
manage retiree healthcare plans while still creating a
collective pool to bargain for lower costs.
He said the union has done a better job at managing
healthcare costs for retired workers than the companies did
before the VEBAs were formed.
In addition to the 607,000 UAW retirees who would be part of
the pool Williams will propose, there are about 140,000 active
UAW auto workers and another 150,000 to 160,000 salaried
nonunion workers at Ford, GM and FCA, he said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)