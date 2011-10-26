* Majority of skilled-trades workers reject contract
* UAW local leaders agree to recommend ratification-report
DETROIT Oct 26 Production workers at Chrysler
Group LLC voted in favor of a tentative labor contract, but in
a rare twist, skilled-trades workers rejected the 4-year deal,
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Production workers make up the vast majority of Chrysler's
the 26,000 workers represented by the United Auto Workers
union, and the union's bylaws require a simple majority of the
rank and file to ratify a contract.
But the split vote between skilled-trade and production
workers on a national contract is highly unusual, labor experts
said. UAW officials held a call this afternoon to discuss its
options, one person familiar with the matter said.
"They have not done this on a national vote, not that I'm
aware of," said Art Schwartz, a former GM labor negotiator and
president of Labor and Economics Associates. "They are in
foreign territory."
The UAW's local leaders decided to recommend a ratification
of the full contract during the call, the Detroit Free Press
reported, citing two people familiar with the vote.
The newspaper previously reported the split vote.
The people asked not to be named because the details are
private. The UAW could not be immediately reached for comment
and Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall; Editing
by Richard Chang)