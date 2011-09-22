* More intensive talks at Ford begin Thursday morning
* Workers at Ford expect more generous terms than GM deal
DETROIT, Sept 22 The United Auto Workers union
has shifted its focus to Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday in an
attempt to reach a new labor contract with the only U.S.
automaker that avoided bankruptcy.
The more intensive negotiations will begin on Thursday
morning, a day after the UAW failed to finalize a deal with
Chrysler, extending its deadline with the Fiat FIA.MI
-controlled automaker until Oct. 19.
The Detroit labor talks will set wages and benefits for
about 112,500 unionized autoworkers and set a benchmark for
wages at auto-parts suppliers and nonunion plants run by Asian
and German automakers. A tentative deal for a new four-year
contract was reached last week with General Motors Co (GM.N).
New four-year contracts for GM and Chrysler workers would
be the first since those two companies were bailed out by the
Obama administration in 2009. UAW-represented autoworkers have
gone without a base pay increase since 2003.
The talks with Ford, playing out at its Dearborn, Michigan,
headquarters also known as "the Glass House," will be patterned
roughly after the GM deal, which is expected to be ratified
late next week.
The GM contract would keep or create more than 6,000
factory jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers and guarantee
all workers bonuses of at least $11,500 over four years.
The uncertainty around the outlook for auto sales in 2012
and the risk of a renewed U.S. recession have made the Detroit
automakers reluctant to offer traditional wage increases.
However, Ford's roughly 41,000 UAW-represented workers have
retained the right to strike and have the highest expectations
for wages and bonuses because of the automaker's performance.
Ford has not suffered a UAW strike since 1976.
The talks with Ford are also complicated by an unsettled
contract grievance.
The union has said the company broke a pledge to treat
workers equally when it restored raises and 401(k) matches for
white-collar workers without making a similar payout to factory
workers.
There is also simmering resentment among UAW workers at
Ford over Chief Executive Alan Mulally's compensation last year
of $26.5 million, which UAW President Bob King called "morally
wrong."
The UAW also may seek to have Ford shift work from Mexico
to U.S. plants, something it touted in its deal with GM. Ford
builds the Fusion mid-sized and Fiesta small cars in Mexico.
Ford also has an engine plant in Mexico.
Jimmy Settles, the union official leading negotiations with
Ford, told workers in an email on Wednesday that the bargaining
team had "already been working hard" to reach an agreement with
Ford on details of a proposed contract.
Ford said in a Wednesday statement that it looked forward
to reaching a deal fair to all sides that allowed the company
to be more competitive.
The shift caught analysts and even some UAW officials by
surprise as the union strategy had been to close quick deals at
GM and Chrysler before turning to Ford. However, talks with
Chrysler became strained last week when the company's CEO,
Sergio Marchionne, scolded King for failing to meet a
commitment to reach a new contract by the expiration of the
former pact on Sept. 14.
In talks this week, Chrysler negotiators had hammered home
the message that the GM deal was too rich for Chrysler to
match, a person with knowledge of the talks previously said.
In addition, Chrysler pressed the UAW for some assurance
that it would not try to push fixed costs higher even after
2015, beyond the scope of the contract being negotiated, the
person said. That unusual demand could have caused the talks to
stall.
