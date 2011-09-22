* More intensive talks at Ford begin
* Workers at Ford expect more generous terms than GM deal
* GM workers begin to vote on tentative contract deal
(Adds detail on GM tentative union deal, background)
DETROIT, Sept 22 The United Auto Workers union
shifted its focus to Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday aimed at
reaching a new labor contract with the only U.S. automaker that
avoided bankruptcy.
The union began an intense focus on Ford on Thursday
morning, a day after the UAW, failing to finalize a deal with
Chrysler Group LLC, extended its contract with the Fiat
FIA.MI-controlled automaker until Oct. 19.
Ford and the UAW were expected to continue talks into
Thursday evening in the first day of discussions with the
automaker as the main focus of bargaining. The two sides have
been meeting at preliminary levels for almost two months.
Meanwhile, UAW-represented workers began to vote on
Thursday on a tentative four-year deal reached late last week
with General Motors Co (GM.N), including meetings at locals in
Flint, Michigan, and Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The pace of talks between Ford and the UAW was unclear.
Union officials hope to wrap up ratification votes on the GM
deal by Sept. 29 and a four-week extension at Chrysler has
reduced the urgency for reaching agreements.
Union leaders on Tuesday released highlights touting jobs
retained and added, and bonus payments in the proposed GM deal.
On Thursday, dissident union group autoworkercaravan.org said
the freeze in cost-of-living increases amounted to an annual
pay cut over the next four years.
The Detroit labor talks will set wages and benefits for
about 112,500 unionized autoworkers and set a benchmark for
wages at auto parts suppliers and nonunion plants run by Asian
and German automakers.
New four-year contracts for GM and Chrysler workers would
be the first since those two companies were bailed out by the
Obama administration in 2009. UAW-represented autoworkers have
gone without a base pay increase since 2003.
The talks with Ford, playing out at its Dearborn, Michigan,
headquarters also known as "the Glass House," will be patterned
roughly after the deal that covers 48,500 GM workers, which is
expected to be ratified late next week.
The GM contract would keep or create more than 6,000
factory jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers and guarantee
all workers bonuses of at least $11,500 over four years.
The uncertainty around the outlook for auto sales in 2012
and the risk of a renewed U.S. recession have made the Detroit
automakers reluctant to offer traditional wage increases.
However, Ford's roughly 41,000 UAW-represented workers have
retained the right to strike and have the highest expectations
for wages and bonuses because of the automaker's performance.
Ford has not suffered a UAW strike since 1976.
The talks with Ford also are complicated by an unsettled
contract grievance.
The union has said Ford broke a pledge to treat workers
equally when it restored raises and 401(k) matches for
white-collar workers without making a similar payout to factory
workers.
There is also simmering resentment among UAW workers at
Ford over Chief Executive Alan Mulally's compensation last year
of $26.5 million, which UAW President Bob King called "morally
wrong."
The UAW also may seek to have Ford shift work from Mexico
to U.S. plants, something it touted in its deal with GM. Ford
builds the Fusion mid-sized sedan and Fiesta small car in
Mexico. Ford also has an engine plant in Mexico.
The shift to Ford from Chrysler caught analysts and even
some UAW officials by surprise as the union strategy had been
to close quick deals at GM and Chrysler before turning to
Ford.
However, talks with Chrysler became strained last week when
the company's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, scolded King for failing
to meet a commitment to reach a new contract by the expiration
of the former pact on Sept. 14.
In talks this week, Chrysler negotiators had hammered home
the message that the GM deal was too rich for Chrysler to
match, a person with knowledge of the talks previously said.
In addition, Chrysler pressed the UAW for some assurance
that it would not try to push fixed costs higher even after
2015, beyond the scope of the current negotiations, the person
said.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and David Bailey in Detroit; Editing
by Maureen Bavdek, Matthew Lewis and Carol Bishopric)