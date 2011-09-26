* 'High-level financial discussions' Monday at Ford-UAW
* Workers at Ford expect more generous terms than GM deal
* Chrysler, UAW continue talks; CEO and UAW president meet
DETROIT, Sept 26 The United Auto Workers union
and Ford Motor Co (F.N) will begin "high-level financial
discussions" on Monday in an effort to reach a new labor deal
that workers expect to be richer than one with General Motors
Co (GM.N).
On Saturday, UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles, the lead
negotiator with Ford, met with his administrative assistants to
prioritize his agenda in preparation for this week's meetings
with Ford executives, the UAW said in a memo.
Settles and Ford have agreed to hold "very long"
negotiating sessions this week, and once a deal is close those
meetings should "last around the clock," the union said.
Although the UAW said there is no indication a strike
against Ford will be necessary, Settles said all local union
presidents should begin preparing for one in case a deal cannot
be reached.
Teams of negotiators for the union and Ford, the only U.S.
automaker to avoid bankruptcy, have been meeting for about two
months. Financial issues typically are addressed in the final
stages of negotiations.
The union began an intense focus on Ford a day after the
UAW, failing to finalize a deal with Chrysler Group LLC,
extended its contract with the Fiat FIA.MI-controlled
automaker until Oct. 19.
Meanwhile, UAW-represented workers have begun voting on a
tentative four-year deal reached a week ago with GM. Union
officials hope to wrap up that voting by Thursday.
The GM contract would keep or create more than 6,000
factory jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers, and
guarantee all workers bonuses of at least $11,500 over four
years.
The Detroit labor talks will set wages and benefits for
about 112,500 unionized autoworkers and establish a benchmark
for wages at auto parts suppliers and nonunion plants run by
Asian and German automakers.
New four-year contracts for GM and Chrysler workers would
be the first since those two companies were bailed out by the
Obama administration in 2009. UAW-represented autoworkers have
gone without a base pay increase since 2003.
The uncertain outlook for auto sales in 2012 and the risk
of a renewed U.S. recession have made the Detroit automakers
reluctant to offer traditional wage increases. Also, GM and
Chrysler UAW workers gave up the right to strike for these
contract negotiations as part of the government bailout.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and UAW
President Bob King met on Friday and "productive discussions
are ongoing," the union and the automaker said. The union said
those talks continue.
One issue Chrysler and the UAW could not agree on was the
number of workers paid the entry-level wage of about $15 an
hour, about half the traditional rate, said a source familiar
with the talks who asked not to be identified. The automaker
wants no limits on the number of such workers it can use, while
the union wants a cap.
Chrysler has sought a cost-neutral contract, which would
require wage increases for entry-level workers to be offset by
higher worker healthcare contributions or in other areas.
Healthcare costs, then, would be one area in which a
Chrysler agreement would differ from the tentative GM deal.
The talks with Ford, playing out at the company's Dearborn,
Michigan, headquarters, also known as "the Glass House," will
be patterned roughly after the deal that covers 48,500 GM
workers. King met with Ford officials on Friday as well as with
Chrysler officials.
Ford's roughly 41,000 UAW-represented workers have the
right to strike and have the highest expectations for wages and
bonuses because of the automaker's performance. The UAW has not
had a strike at Ford since 1976.
An unsettled grievance could complicate talks. The union
has said Ford broke a pledge to treat workers equally when it
restored raises and 401(k) matches for white-collar workers
without making a similar payout to factory workers.
There is also simmering resentment among UAW workers over
Ford Chief Executive Alan Mulally's compensation last year of
$26.5 million, which King has called "morally wrong."
The union has made job retention and expansion a top goal
in the talks. The UAW may seek to have Ford shift work from
Mexico to U.S. plants, something the union touted in its deal
with GM. Ford builds the Fusion mid-sized sedan and Fiesta
small car at plants in Mexico, where it also has an engine
plant.
