* Pace of talks at Ford quickens, union president involved
* GM ratification vote nears end, most approving deal
* Chrysler talks continue
(Updates ratification vote, adds quote from GM CEO Dan
Akerson, byline)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Sept 27 Talks between the United Auto
Workers and Ford Motor Co (F.N) for a new labor contract, as
well as ratification of the proposed agreement with General
Motors Co (GM.N) were nearing a conclusion.
"We have accelerated our talks," Joel Goddard, co-chairman
of the UAW Ford National Negotiating Committee said in a
recorded call on Monday evening, citing the involvement of UAW
President Bob King in the constant meetings with Ford
negotiators.
"We are optimistically hopeful that we will have good news
for our membership by the end of the week," he added.
Teams of negotiators for the union and Ford, the only U.S.
automaker to avoid bankruptcy, have been meeting for about two
months. Financial issues typically are addressed in the final
stages of negotiations.
The union began an intense focus on Ford a day after the
UAW, failing to finalize a deal with Chrysler Group LLC,
extended its contract with the Fiat SpA FIA.MI-controlled
automaker until Oct. 19.
Chrysler and UAW negotiators held "high-level" discussions
over the weekend and were scheduled to continue on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, UAW-represented workers have begun voting on a
tentative four-year deal reached a week ago with GM. Union
officials hope to wrap up that voting by Thursday and early
results show most union locals supporting the deal.
As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 18 union locals had voted
for ratification and three had voted against it, according to a
union dissident group and reports by individual union locals.
At a conference in New York, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson
said this year's labor talks were a signal of how the auto
industry has changed since GM emerged from federally financed
bankruptcy protection in 2009.
The GM deal would keep or create more than 6,000 factory
jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers and guarantee all
workers bonuses of at least $11,500 over four years.
The deal does not raise GM's break-even point in the U.S.
market, people with knowledge of the automaker's calculations
have said.
"When we went into this labor negotiation, we were very
focused on that," Akerson said. "We could not do anything to
negatively bias our break even point."
Union dissidents are urging workers to vote against the
deal, citing a failure by UAW negotiators on a number of
issues, including fears about the future of GM pensions to
union retirees. [ID:nS1E78P1XN]
The Detroit labor talks will set wages and benefits for
about 112,500 union-represented autoworkers and establish a
benchmark for wages at auto-parts suppliers and nonunion plants
run by Asian and German automakers.
New four-year contracts for GM and Chrysler workers would
be the first since those two companies were bailed out by the
Obama administration in 2009. UAW-represented autoworkers have
gone without a base pay increase since 2003.
The uncertain outlook for auto sales in 2012 and the risk
of a renewed U.S. recession have made the Detroit automakers
reluctant to offer traditional wage increases. Also, GM and
Chrysler UAW workers gave up the right to strike for these
contract negotiations as part of the government bailout.
The talks with Ford, playing out at the company's Dearborn,
Michigan, headquarters known as "the Glass House," will be
patterned roughly after the deal that covers 48,500 GM
employees.
Ford's roughly 41,000 UAW-represented workers have the
right to strike and have the highest expectations for wages and
bonuses because of the automaker's performance. The UAW has not
had a strike at Ford since 1976.
The union has made job retention and expansion a top goal
in the talks. The UAW may seek to have Ford shift work from
Mexico to U.S. plants, something the union touted in its deal
with GM.
Ford builds the Fusion mid-sized sedan and Fiesta small car
at plants in Mexico, where it also has an engine plant.
