* UAW members near ratification of GM contract
* GM executives speak with Wall Street analysts Wednesday
* Ford talks include UAW President King
* Chrysler talks continue
(Updates with GM contract nearing ratification, update on Ford
talks)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Sept 27 A proposed contract with the
United Auto Workers and General Motors Co (GM.N) neared
ratification on Tuesday with more than half of local bargaining
units reporting workers had voted in favor of the four-year
deal.
Ratification of the GM deal which includes bonuses instead
of hourly wage increases would clear the way for the union to
complete negotiations with GM's cross-town rival Ford Motor Co
(F.N). UAW-Ford talks are expected to yield a proposed contract
this week.
A daily update for UAW members by Ford negotiators on
Tuesday night said only that talks continued and that there
were no major developments to report.
The GM contract expected to be ratified by voting that ends
on Wednesday is the first for 48,500 GM hourly workers
represented by the UAW since the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy
and restructuring.
GM executives set a conference call with Wall Street
analysts for Wednesday afternoon to explain the financial
implications of the contract for the first time.
The deal would add or save more than 6,000 U.S. factory
jobs, raise wages for entry-level workers and pay each worker
at least $11,500 in bonuses over the life of the contract.
The deal would also leave GM's break-even point unchanged
and allow the automaker to tackle the risk of its underfunded
pension plan, one of the few issues left unaddressed by the
restructuring directed by the Obama administration.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson, speaking at a conference in
New York on Tuesday, said, "When we went into this labor
negotiation, we were very focused on that. We could not do
anything to negatively bias our break-even point."
UAW President Bob King joined the Ford talks this week, and
the focus shifted to the tough economic issues, UAW officials
said.
Teams of negotiators for the union and Ford, the only U.S.
automaker to avoid bankruptcy, have been meeting for about two
months. Financial issues typically are addressed in the final
stages of negotiations.
The union began an intense focus on Ford last week, a day
after the UAW, failing to finalize a deal with Chrysler Group
LLC, extended its contract with the Fiat SpA
FIA.MI-controlled automaker until Oct. 19.
Observers are watching the talks for signs of how flexible
the UAW will be in adjusting contract terms to the different
financial positions of the three Detroit automakers.
CHRYSLER TALKS
While UAW officials said on Monday they expect "to have
good news for our membership by the end of the week," Chrysler
talks are progressing at a much slower pace. Those talks
continued on Tuesday, a Chrysler spokeswoman said.
Winning a contract deal could be most difficult at
Chrysler, the smallest and most fragile of the Detroit
automakers.
Chrysler, which nearly collapsed two years ago, is still
executing its own financial turnaround and trying to change
public perceptions of its vehicle lineup. The company emerged
from bankruptcy protection with a high debt load of $7.6
billion in government loans.
In May, Chrysler repaid those loans through a refinancing
that helped cut its interest payments, but effectively swapped
government loans with private ones.
As a result, Chrysler is eager to hold down its fixed costs
beyond the 2015 expiry of the contract now being negotiated.
Last week, Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters in
Italy that Chrysler workers should not expect to match the
package proposed at GM, adding that GM and Chrysler are "two
completely different entities."
As of Tuesday evening, at least 26 UAW locals for GM plants
had voted for ratification and three had voted against it,
according to Reuters interviews and a tally by a union
dissident group. There are about 50 union locals voting on the
GM pact.
The GM plant with the most workers, in Kansas City,
Missouri, voted 57 percent in favor of the proposed pact, local
union hall officials said.
