(Corrects union's 2011 liabilities to $7.1 million, not $7.1
billion, in last paragraph)
* UAW membership up 1 pct as U.S. auto market grows
* UAW still relies on investment sales for funding
By Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK, April 1 The United Auto Workers added
members for a second straight year in 2011 despite its failure
to organize U.S. auto plants operated by foreign automakers, a
goal that remains at the heart of the UAW's longterm survival
strategy.
UAW membership increased by 4,107, or 1 percent, to 380,719
last year as Detroit's three automakers added jobs amid a 10
percent increase in U.S. auto sales, the UAW's annual financial
filing with the U.S. Labor Department shows.
Still, membership is just a quarter of the union's peak size
in 1979, when it boasted nearly 1.5 million members. In the more
than three decades since, the decline in the UAW's membership
has taken a toll on its finances.
With assets of more than $1 billion, the UAW is still
America's richest union but the bulk of its wealth is tied up in
its strike fund and cannot be tapped at will. As a result, the
UAW was forced to sell stocks, bonds and other assets to pay for
its day-to-day operations during the most recent U.S. economic
downturn as the number of dues-paying members fell.
Funding from membership dues rose 3 percent last year, the
first increase since 2003, but the UAW continued to rely on
investment sales to pay for its activities, the filing shows.
Last year, 16 percent of the UAW's cash receipts came from
investment and asset sales, down from 23 percent in 2010. Before
2007, these sales represented 1 percent or less of the UAW's
annual cash receipts.
Dues represented 47 percent of the UAW's receipts in 2011.
UAW President Bob King and other union officials have said
the key to the UAW's long-term survival is membership growth.
The union has organized casino workers and graduate students.
The Center for Automotive Research projects that by 2015,
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group
LLC will employ 201,000 in the United States, up 17
percent from 2010, but still short of 20 0 8 levels.
Still, the UAW is focused on organizing U.S. factories run
by Japanese, Korean and German automakers in the American South,
a region that has long been hostile to the UAW.
King aims to convince workers that the UAW has changed and
is focused on helping U.S. automakers stay healthy. Concessions
made by the UAW to all three major U.S. automakers helped GM and
Chrysler steer quickly out of bankruptcies in 2009.
Last month, the UAW began soliciting signatures of support
from workers at Volkswagen AG's U.S. factory in Chattanooga,
Tennessee.
The UAW reported assets of $1.04 billion in 2011 and
liabilities of $7.1 m illion. Cash receipts and disbursements
both fell about 6 percent to roughly $258 million each.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Diane Craft)