July 10 The healthcare trust affiliated with the
United Auto Workers named a former Stanford University official
and Hewlett-Packard Co executive to manage its $54
billion in assets earmarked for retiree medical benefits.
Kenneth Frier will be chief investment officer of the UAW
Retiree Medical Benefits Trust effective August 1, the trust
said in a press release on Tuesday. In this new role, Frier will
manage assets that will pay for the healthcare benefits for
840,000 retired U.S. auto workers.
Frier takes on the role at a time when healthcare costs are
rising swiftly. The fund-- which describes itself as the largest
non-governmental buyer of retiree healthcare in the United
States-- is also under pressure to get better and more reliable
returns on its assets.
The UAW trust, which is known as the VEBA or voluntary
employee beneficiary association, was underfunded by roughly $20
billion at the end of 2010, according to its most recent
publicly-available financial filings.
"The trust has a unique mission to serve as a source for
retiree health care coverage for nearly one million members over
time," said Robert Naftaly, chairman of the UAW trust. "Ken's
strength is managing risk, which will help the trust create a
customized investment strategy to meet its long term needs."
The VEBA was established in 2007 to take on the
responsibility of paying for retiree healthcare from the three
Detroit automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler Group LLC. The automakers, which
funded the trust, said the liability made them uncompetitive
against foreign rivals who were not saddled by the obligation.
In the press release, officials at the UAW trust highlighted
Frier's background in pension and endowment asset management as
a key reason he got the job. He will replace Eric Henry, who
left in March to join the Hershey Trust Co.
Frier was CIO of Stanford Management Company, a unit of
Stanford that manages the school's financial and real estate
assets, from 2010 to 2011. He worked for HP for about 10 years
and managed $33 billion in the company's retirement plan assets
from 2007 to 2010. He also oversaw pension assets at Walt Disney
Co, according to the statement.
"The trust is a hybrid. While not a pension or an endowment,
the trust has characteristics of both," said Adam Blumenthal,
chair of the investment committee. "Ken's familiarity with both
pension and endowment investment strategies is what attracted
the trust to Ken."
