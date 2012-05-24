* Works council will not pressure US plant workers to join
UAW
* Organizing foreign-owned US plants critical for UAW
* VW says US workers will decide whether UAW represents them
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
WOLFSBURG, Germany, May 24 A top German union
official will explain to hourly employees at Volkswagen's
U.S. plant in early June that his group will not
pressure them to join the United Auto Workers union, the
automaker's top labor representative said on Thursday.
The UAW is relying heavily on the IG Metall, which has
members on VW's works council, to help it organize German-owned
U.S. plants because the German union has influence with VW
management.
While the VW works council supports the UAW's efforts to
organize workers at the company's plant in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, it will not use its influence to help the U.S. union,
works council chief Bernd Osterloh said at VW's headquarters
here. The works council is the labor counterpart to company
management, consisting of representatives from all the factories
and brands in the VW group.
"Of course, we will support the UAW; we've said that all
along," Osterloh told reporters. "But there's one thing we
cannot do. We can't take workers at VW Chattanooga by the hand
when it comes to voting (on UAW representation). One has to be
in favor if one wants union representation."
Osterloh said works council general secretary Frank Patta
will outline the labor group's position to the Tennessee factory
workers in early June.
UAW officials declined to discuss Osterloh's comments.
UAW President Bob King has repeatedly said the future
success of his union depends on organizing the U.S. plants of
foreign automakers, including Daimler's Mercedes and
Japan's Nissan Motor Co. However, many of those plants
are located in the South, where anti-union feelings are stronger
and union membership levels are lower.
VW executives have repeatedly said it is up to the workers
in the plant whether the UAW represents them, a stance plant
spokesman Guenther Scherelis reiterated on Thursday. VW builds
the Passat sedan in Tennessee.
In March, sources said the UAW solicited signatures of
support from workers at VW's Tennessee plant in an early formal
step needed for union representation. However, at meetings with
plant employees, comments by some workers that the UAW was not
needed in the factory were met with loud applause.
Osterloh said the works council would support the formation
of some type of lobbying group to represent the Tennessee
workers if they rejected the UAW, but did not explain what
format that would take.
"Should workers determine they don't want a union, we would
make efforts to bring about some sort of interest lobby," he
said. "It's important that this site has a voice on the global
works council."
Osterloh said it was up to the UAW and not the works council
to convince the U.S. hourly employees.
"Sentiment in the southern U.S. isn't exactly in favor of
unions," he said. "We'll make sure that the UAW has a real
chance. If the workforce doesn't want this though, then we have
a problem."
After three decades of declining membership, the UAW faces a
financial crunch that has been exacerbated by the U.S. economic
downturn. This has forced America's richest union to sell assets
and dip into its strike fund to pay for
activities.
(Writing and additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)