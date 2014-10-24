LAGOS Oct 24 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Friday its nine-month pretax profit declined to 42.54 billion naira ($258.4 million), down 2.02 percent from a year earlier.

Gross earnings at the top-tier lender rose to 210.71 billion naira in the period to Sept. 30, however, up from 188.02 billion naira in the same period of last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 164.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)