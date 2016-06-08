(Repeats story that ran earlier, with no changes to text)
By Heather Somerville and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 Uber must hand over
documents to a New York judge probing whether private
investigators hired by the ride-hailing company fraudulently
sought information about its opponents in an antitrust case,
according to a court ruling on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff is seeking to determine
whether Uber instructed an investigator to lie in
order to elicit information about Spencer Meyer, lead plaintiff
in the antitrust lawsuit, and his attorney.
The suit, filed in December, alleges that Uber chief
executive Travis Kalanick engaged in a price-fixing scheme with
Uber drivers. The proposed class action names Kalanick and not
the ride-hailing company, though Uber is seeking to intervene in
the lawsuit.
In one instance, an investigator hired by Uber allegedly
called Meyer's attorney's professional colleagues and "falsely
stated that he was compiling a profile of up-and-coming labor
lawyers in the United States," Rakoff wrote.
When confronted about the investigator's calls, attorneys
for Kalanick initially denied that the company was involved
with them, according to court documents.
In court filings, Kalanick's attorneys eventually
acknowledged hiring an investigator from a company called Ergo
to dig up information about Meyer.
However, Uber denied in a court filing that it knew the
investigator had lied or concealed his identity.
An Uber spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday.
The lawsuit alleges that "Uber has a simple but illegal
business plan: to fix prices among competitors and take a cut of
the profits."
It argues that drivers conspired with Kalanick to charge
fares set by Uber's algorithm, with an understanding that other
Uber drivers would do the same, even if they might do better
setting more competitive prices on their own.
In his order of Tuesday, Rakoff said he wanted evidence
backing Uber's assertions that it did not know about the
misrepresentations.
"An Ergo investigator hired by Uber in connection with this
case made false representations in order to gain access to
information about plaintiff and his counsel, thus raising a
serious risk of perverting the process of justice before this
Court," Rakoff wrote in his order.
The judge has authorized the plaintiff's request to conduct
a probe, which involves Uber turning over communications and
documents pertaining to the investigative work performed by Ergo
for review by the court.
Neither Ergo nor Andrew Schmidt, the plaintiff's attorney
who was a target of Ergo's investigation, could be reached for
comment on Tuesday evening.
Uber had appealed to the judge to reconsider, saying the
requested documents were privileged, but Rakoff rejected that
appeal on Tuesday.
"The Court finds that plaintiff has provided an entirely
'reasonable basis' to suspect the perpetration of a fraud and to
suspect that Uber communications furthered such a fraud," Rakoff
wrote.
Kalanick's attorneys earlier in the year asked the judge to
dismiss the case, arguing that under the specific language of
its passenger agreement, riders waive the right to bring
class-actions against the company.
Rakoff denied that request in March.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, is Spencer Meyer vs. Travis Kalanick, 15-09796.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; Additional reporting by Alison Frankel in New York;
Editing by Sue Horton and Muralikumar Anantharaman)