MELBOURNE Dec 4 An Uber driver in the
Australian state of Victoria was convicted on Friday for
operating a commercial vehicle without a licence, in a decision
the local transport minister said confirmed the illegality of
ride-sharing services in the state.
Uber has grown aggressively worldwide with its matchmaker
service for drivers and passengers. But a lack of regulation for
the relatively new business model has brought it to the
attention of authorities, stalling expansion.
In Australia, where Uber targets 20,000 driver "partners" by
year-end, Canberra in October became the first world capital to
introduce ride-sharing laws. But in nearby Victoria state,
regulations are still under review.
On Friday, Nathan Brenner was fined by a magistrate in
Melbourne in a ruling state Public Transport Minister Jacinta
Allan said confirmed "the ride sharing industry is an illegal
service here in Victoria".
"We'll have to work through those issues and continue to
work with industry in the manner that we have been doing, on
dealing with the regulatory issues," Allan said at a news
conference.
Brenner was the first to face court among 13 drivers
accepting paying passengers via the UberX service, after they
were caught by the hire car regulator in a sting operation last
year. A similar ruling is expected for the other drivers.
Uber Technologies Inc spokeswoman Katie Curran
said the company was disappointed by the decision and would
continue to support Brenner in his appeal, as well its 6,000
UberX drivers in Melbourne and the nearby Geelong region.
"This should be a policy decision for Government not a
matter for the courts," she said. "Uber will continue to operate
in Victoria."
Uber has proved popular with the Australian public, notching
more than one million registered users in a country of just 24
million even in the face of pushback from the taxi industry and
many local authorities.
Though the legal status varies across the country, the
federal government still collects a goods and services tax from
ride-sharing drivers regardless of location.
"I'd encourage Uber to consider the position they're putting
those drivers in, if they continue down this path while the
matter remains unresolved," Allan said.
Uber had 15,000 driver "partners" in Australia at the start
of October. Local rival goCatch, which uses licensed taxi
drivers, counts 30,000 of the country's 68,000 drivers as
members.
