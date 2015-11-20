BRASILIA Nov 20 Brazil's anti-trust watchdog Cade said on Friday it would investigate anti-competitive actions by some cab drivers and taxi groups against ride-sharing software Uber.

Some cab companies have used "abusive means to block the entry of Uber in the market" that includes violence against Uber drivers and passengers, the watchdog said in a statement.

As long as controversy over the legality of Uber in the country is not resolved, the software should be considered a competitor in the market, the watchdog said.

The country's main cities Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are moving to ban the mobile application after a series of protests by taxi drivers and strong lobby by local politicians.

President Dilma Rousseff blamed the application for increasing unemployment, calling on local authorities to regulate the service. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)