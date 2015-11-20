BRASILIA Nov 20 Brazil's anti-trust watchdog
Cade said on Friday it would investigate anti-competitive
actions by some cab drivers and taxi groups against ride-sharing
software Uber.
Some cab companies have used "abusive means to block the
entry of Uber in the market" that includes violence against Uber
drivers and passengers, the watchdog said in a statement.
As long as controversy over the legality of Uber in the
country is not resolved, the software should be considered a
competitor in the market, the watchdog said.
The country's main cities Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are
moving to ban the mobile application after a series of protests
by taxi drivers and strong lobby by local politicians.
President Dilma Rousseff blamed the application for
increasing unemployment, calling on local authorities to
regulate the service.
