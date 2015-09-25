Sept 25 Sao Paulo is looking at ways to regulate
the Uber ride-sharing service instead of backing an outright ban
proposed by local lawmakers, the mayor of South America's
biggest city said at a university event in Paris.
"We're analyzing a law that passed in Sao Paulo but has
still not been signed, because we want to find a middle way,"
Mayor Fernando Haddad said on Thursday in remarks posted online.
"The executive branch is analyzing the law and we have about 10
days to announce the measures we consider appropriate."
Haddad did not say whether he was planning a full or partial
veto of a law that the city council approved earlier this month
banning paid ride-sharing apps such as Uber amid protests by
thousands of taxi drivers.
The mayor said he was concerned about the livelihood of Sao
Paulo's roughly 30,000 cab drivers and convinced that the state
had to play a role in solving urban transportation issues.
"I personally don't believe in mobility programs without
state regulation," he said, adding that he shares concerns about
Uber expressed by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who himself
fought an unsuccessful battle to limit the service's growth.
Uber has triggered protests by taxi drivers from London to
New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require
professional drivers to pay steep licensing fees to drive cabs.
Haddad's proposed compromise would be the second respite for
Uber in Brazil this year, after the governor of the federal
district - home to the country's capital city Brasilia - vetoed
a bill banning the ride-sharing service. The mayor of Rio de
Janeiro is also weighing whether to sign a law banning Uber.
A representative for the company, the world's most valuable
venture-backed startup, declined to comment on Haddad's remarks.
Uber's head of government relations in Brazil, Daniel
Mangabeira, suggested earlier this month that the service could
be regulated in Brazil as it has been in Mexico.
In July, Mexico City became the first city in Latin America
to regulate Uber, introducing a 1.5 percent levy on the cost of
rides and a yearly permit fee of 1,599 pesos ($95).
($1 = 16.97 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Additional
reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)