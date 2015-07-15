By Leonardo Goy and Cesar Bianconi
| BRASILIA, July 15
BRASILIA, July 15 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade has offered to weigh in on court challenges to laws banning
ride-sharing service Uber, arguing for the advantages of
increased competition, the agency's top official said on
Wednesday.
Cade's president, Vinicius de Carvalho, told Reuters the
agency is prepared to file an "amicus curiae," or "friend of the
court," brief on any case considering the constitutionality of
banning services such as Uber.
"Cade understands that these services come about to increase
competition and will generally benefit the consumer," he said.
"You can't discuss regulation (of Uber) without addressing
taxi licensing. Does it make sense to have a limited number of
taxi licenses? Cade is tired of seeing cases where people set a
table of prices and create barriers to entry based on arguments
about guaranteeing quality," added Carvalho.
The city council of Sao Paulo, South America's largest
metropolis, voted earlier this month to ban Uber, the latest
setback for the company after several countries took similar
steps this year.
The bill requires a second vote, expected in August, and the
signature of Mayor Fernando Haddad in order to be enacted.
Earlier this week Cade began studying whether efforts made
by taxi drivers in Brazil's Federal District to ban Uber
represent "infractions to economic order."
(Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Brad Haynes and Cynthia
Osterman)