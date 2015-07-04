TORONTO, July 3 An Ontario court on Friday
rejected the city of Toronto's request for an injunction to halt
Uber's operations in Canada's largest city.
Judge Sean Dunphy dismissed the application and said there
was no evidence the company operates as a taxi broker, according
to a copy of the ruling provided by Uber.
"We are pleased with today's ruling, which confirms that
ridesharing is a new business model, distinct from traditional
taxi services," Ian Black, general manager for Uber Canada, said
in a statement.
"Our hope is that this decision helps further pave the way
for ridesharing regulations and we look forward to continuing
our work with Mayor Tory and Toronto City Council."
The iTaxi Association representing taxi drivers said on its
Twitter feed that it was deeply disappointed with the decision.
Taxi drivers packed a Toronto courtroom last month as the
city's government stated its case for the Uber ride-sharing
service to be regulated like the traditional cab companies with
which it competes.
Toronto was seeking an injunction to halt Uber's operations
unless the San Francisco-based company and all its drivers were
licensed.
Uber is fighting for legal status worldwide, one
jurisdiction at a time, as authorities weigh the legality of its
phone-based app.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Kim Coghill)