BEIJING Jan 11 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Monday its China unit will get an undisclosed amount of
investment from Chinese firm HNA Group as part of a new
partnership with the aviation and shipping conglomerate, giving
the U.S. ride-hailing firm fresh cash as it competes with larger
domestic rival Didi Kuaidi.
In a statement, Uber's Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said
the alliance aims to "make global and local travel even simpler
and more convenient".
Uber's partnership with HNA Group comes as it and rival Didi
Kuaidi vie to forge ties with influential Chinese companies.
Both are seeking allies with long-established ties to government
as they try to avoid aggravating regulators in China's still
developing ride-hailing business.
