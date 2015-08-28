(Adds comment from Ping An and source familiar with Hillhouse
investment)
By Paul Carsten and Engen Tham
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 28 Uber Technologies Inc's
China arm has closed its $1 billion fundraising round
early, according to two people with knowledge of the matter,
with investors still hopeful for the U.S.-based ride service
despite strong domestic competition.
Investors in Uber's Chinese unit include Internet giant
Baidu Inc, China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd and
China Life Insurance Co Ltd, among others, said one
of the people, requesting anonymity because they were not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
Chinese financial conglomerate Ping An Group's investment
arm and Hillhouse Capital, which has a stake in the main
U.S.-based Uber business, also took part, the person said.
However, a representative of Ping An's investment team said
they did not invest in the China unit. Hillhouse was also not an
investor, said a third source who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
A spokeswoman for Uber declined to comment.
With the close of the $1 billion round, Uber is re-lining
its war chest for a drawn-out battle with Chinese car-hailing
app rival Didi Kuaidi, which last month raised $2 billion.
The two are locked in a turf war, spending heavily on
subsidies to lower the cost for users and inflate the money
earned for drivers of their services.
The deal was oversubscribed, said the second source directly
familiar with the fundraising. According to a fundraising
document seen by Reuters last week, this round values Uber China
at $7 billion, with the unit planning to list on the mainland by
2020.
(Additional reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Stephen Coates)