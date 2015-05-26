By Paul Carsten and Adam Jourdan
| GUIYANG, China/SHANGHAI
GUIYANG, China/SHANGHAI May 26 Uber
Technologies Inc is leading a charm offensive in China even as
the controversial U.S. ride-hailing app valued at $40 billion
battles with raids on its offices and a crackdown on its drivers
deemed to be operating illegally.
Speaking at a technology conference in southern China, CEO
Travis Kalanick called on local governments and leaders to work
in collaboration with Uber, a conciliatory tone mirroring that
taken by the leaders of Microsoft Corp and Qualcomm Inc
, which have also recently come under scrutiny in China.
"Everything we do is focused on making cities better. The
benefits come to cities when Uber works with local government
and local leaders to make this progress a reality," he said,
adding Uber had created over 60,000 jobs across China in just
the last month.
People with knowledge of the matter said Uber has been
actively trying to forge closer ties with local governments in
China in a bid to fend off protests by local taxi firms, raids
on its offices and well-connected local rivals.
Taxi firms are often closely connected to local authorities
and provide a source of revenue for provincial governments.
China's dominant taxi-hailing firm Didi Kuaidi - backed by
Internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd - has played up its more local credentials,
announcing a tie-up with Shanghai authorities this month.
At stake for the players is what's estimated by analysts to
be the world's largest transport market, with more than 150
million Chinese hailing taxis using their smartphones.
RAIDS, CRACKDOWN
Uber, which has come under the spotlight in markets from the
United States to Australia, has seen its office raided in
China's southern metropolis Guangzhou during the past month.
The company, which has a tie-up with local Internet giant
Baidu Inc, is suspected of conducting illegal business
by allowing private car owners to offer taxi services, the
official Xinhua reported this month. Uber has not commented
specifically on the raids.
To be sure, Uber is not the only firm to have drawn
regulatory attention. Apps used to hire private cars, as opposed
to licensed taxis, have more widely met with resistance from
some China regulators, which have said the business is illegal.
Didi Kuaidi's offices have also been raided.
Uber has also been struggling to find a candidate to lead
the firm's operations in the world's No. 2 economy, two people
with knowledge of the situation said.
Uber's China-based spokeswoman Xue Huang said the firm had
been formally looking for a China head for a "few months".
