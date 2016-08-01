Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BEIJING Aug 1 Didi Chuxing will buy Uber's China business, the Chinese ride-hailing company said on its official microblog on Monday.
Uber will continue to operate independently in China, and Uber's global business will receive a 5.89 percent stake in Didi as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.