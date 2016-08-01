BEIJING Aug 1 Didi Chuxing will buy Uber's China business, the Chinese ride-hailing company said on its official microblog on Monday.

Uber will continue to operate independently in China, and Uber's global business will receive a 5.89 percent stake in Didi as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)